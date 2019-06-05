Decision
Company Names Tribunal decision: Oracloud Ltd
Decision for applicant Oracle International Corporation against registration number 11654996, applicant successful
Application number 1938
Applicant Oracle International Corporation objected to the name used by Oracloud Ltd under the Companies Act 2006.
This decision was undefended. ‘Undefended’ refers to decisions where there has been no defence in response to the application to the Company Names Tribunal.
Published 5 June 2019