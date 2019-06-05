Decision

Company Names Tribunal decision: Oracloud Ltd

Decision for applicant Oracle International Corporation against registration number 11654996, applicant successful

Published 5 June 2019
Decision on Oracloud Ltd

Ref: O/299/19 HTML

Details

Application number 1938

Applicant Oracle International Corporation objected to the name used by Oracloud Ltd under the Companies Act 2006.

This decision was undefended. ‘Undefended’ refers to decisions where there has been no defence in response to the application to the Company Names Tribunal.

