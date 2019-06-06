Decision
Company Names Tribunal decision: Intel Accounting Services Ltd
Decision for applicant Intel Corporation against registration number 11735327, applicant successful.
Documents
Details
Application number 1956
Applicant Intel Corporation objected to the name used by Intel Accounting Services Ltd under the Companies Act 2006.
This decision was undefended. ‘Undefended’ refers to decisions where there has been no defence in response to the application to the Company Names Tribunal.
Published 6 June 2019