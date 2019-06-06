Decision

Company Names Tribunal decision: Intel Accounting Services Ltd

Decision for applicant Intel Corporation against registration number 11735327, applicant successful.

Company Names Tribunal

Application number 1956

Applicant Intel Corporation objected to the name used by Intel Accounting Services Ltd under the Companies Act 2006.

This decision was undefended. ‘Undefended’ refers to decisions where there has been no defence in response to the application to the Company Names Tribunal.

