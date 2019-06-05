Decision

Company Names Tribunal decision: Energetics Ltd

Decision for applicant Energetics Networked Energy Limited against registration number 11546146, applicant successful.

Company Names Tribunal

Decision on Energetics Ltd

Ref: O/298/19 HTML

Details

Application number 1952

Applicant Energetics Networked Energy Limited objected to the name used by Energetics Ltd under the Companies Act 2006.

This decision was undefended. ‘Undefended’ refers to decisions where there has been no defence in response to the application to the Company Names Tribunal.

