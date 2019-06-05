Decision
Company Names Tribunal decision: Energetics Ltd
Decision for applicant Energetics Networked Energy Limited against registration number 11546146, applicant successful.
Documents
Details
Application number 1952
Applicant Energetics Networked Energy Limited objected to the name used by Energetics Ltd under the Companies Act 2006.
This decision was undefended. ‘Undefended’ refers to decisions where there has been no defence in response to the application to the Company Names Tribunal.
Published 5 June 2019