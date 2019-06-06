Decision

Company Names Tribunal decision: Day2day Distribution Ltd

Decision for applicant Today’s Wholesale Services Limited against registration number 11656973, applicant successful.

Published 6 June 2019
From:
Company Names Tribunal

Documents

Details

Application number 1938

Applicant Today’s Wholesale Services Limited objected to the name used by Day2day Distribution Ltd under the Companies Act 2006.

This decision was undefended. ‘Undefended’ refers to decisions where there has been no defence in response to the application to the Company Names Tribunal.

Published 6 June 2019