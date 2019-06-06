Decision
Company Names Tribunal decision: Day2day Distribution Ltd
Decision for applicant Today’s Wholesale Services Limited against registration number 11656973, applicant successful.
Documents
Details
Application number 1938
Applicant Today’s Wholesale Services Limited objected to the name used by Day2day Distribution Ltd under the Companies Act 2006.
This decision was undefended. ‘Undefended’ refers to decisions where there has been no defence in response to the application to the Company Names Tribunal.
Published 6 June 2019