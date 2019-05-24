Decision
Company Names Tribunal decision: Aviva Health Solutions Limited
Decision for applicant Aviva Brands Limited against registration number 11259086, applicant successful.
Documents
Details
Application number 1877
Applicant Aviva Brands Limited objected to the name used by Aviva Health Solutions Limited under the Companies Act 2006.
This decision was undefended. ‘Undefended’ refers to decisions where there has been no defence in response to the application to the Company Names Tribunal.
Published 24 May 2019