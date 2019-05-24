Decision
Company Names Tribunal decision: 265.Com Network Technology Co. Ltd
Decision for applicant Google LLC against registration number 11594327, applicant successful.
Application number 1922
Applicant Google LLC objected to the name used by 265.Com Network Technology Co. Ltd under the Companies Act 2006.
This decision was undefended. ‘Undefended’ refers to decisions where there has been no defence in response to the application to the Company Names Tribunal.
