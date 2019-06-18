Decision

Community Infrastructure Levy appeal decision: use as self-contained flats

This is an appeal decision on the use as self-contained flats.

Published 18 June 2019
From:
Valuation Office Agency

Documents

CIL appeal decision: use as self-contained flats

PDF, 426KB, 6 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email different.format@hmrc.gsi.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) is a relatively new activity for local planning authorities, developers and landowners. The government has decided that from June 2013, CIL appeal decision notices will be published by the Valuation Office Agency (VOA) in a redacted anonymous form.

In making decisions available to the public, useful lessons about CIL regulations and appeals can be shared. Publication will also allow any precedents to be understood more widely.

Personal information will be redacted before publication. This could be information such as the:

  • name of the appellant
  • collecting authority
  • address of the property
  • amount of CIL payable
Published 18 June 2019

Related content