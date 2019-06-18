Community Infrastructure Levy appeal decision: conversion and extension of disused barn

Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) is a relatively new activity for local planning authorities, developers and landowners. The government has decided that from June 2013, CIL appeal decision notices will be published by the Valuation Office Agency (VOA) in a redacted anonymous form.

In making decisions available to the public, useful lessons about CIL regulations and appeals can be shared. Publication will also allow any precedents to be understood more widely.

Personal information will be redacted before publication. This could be information such as the: