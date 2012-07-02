Guidance
Armed Forces Covenants in Yorkshire and Humberside
This document contains a list of Armed Forces Covenants in Yorkshire and Humberside
This document contains a list of Armed Forces Covenants in Yorkshire and Humberside. It includes external links that take you straight through to the relevant council’s website and information on how to set up a community covenant if your area is not signed up.
If your area is signed up but does not appear on the list, do let us know by emailing us at covenant-mailbox@mod.uk.
Published 2 July 2012
Last updated 27 July 2018 + show all updates
- Updated the Armed Forces Covenants in Yorkshire and Humberside document.
- List of Yorkshire and Humberside community covenants updated
- Updated the community covenant list
- Updated document published
- First published.