Communicating with Service personnel: understanding awareness of changes to accommodation policy
Qualitative research to understand Service personnel awareness of communications about changes to UK Armed Forces accommodation policy
Documents
Details
The Ministry of Defence (MOD) provides Service personnel (SP) and their families in the UK Armed Forces with subsidised accommodation to aid workforce mobility, operational readiness, and capability. In 2024, aspects of the Defence accommodation policy will change, affecting all SP.
The MOD wanted to understand whether SP had seen previous communications about upcoming changes to accommodation policy and how to improve future communications. They were particularly interested in exploring which communication channels would be most effective in reaching all SP.
The MOD designed a qualitative research project to understand awareness of recent communications. This research was completed in February 2023. The research report contains the research objectives, methodology and findings.