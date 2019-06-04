Corporate report
Committee on Fuel Poverty framework document
This document sets out the broad framework within which the Committee on Fuel Poverty (CFP) will operate.
The CFP advise on the effectiveness of policies aimed at reducing fuel poverty, and encourage greater co-ordination across the organisations working to reduce fuel poverty. The CFP is an advisory non-departmental public body, sponsored by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).
The framework document sets out the broad framework within which the CFP operates, and its relationship with BEIS.
Published 4 June 2019