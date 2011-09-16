Guidance
Coalition Building Guide
2nd edition of the Multinational Interoperability Council guide to the coalition building process as it applies to military operations.
The Coalition Building Guide (CBG) is the result of work carried out by the Multinational Interoperability Council (MIC).
The purpose of the CBG is to facilitate lead nations, troop contributing nations and participants in the establishment, and effective operation of a coalition anywhere on the globe.
Specifically, the CBG concentrates on the strategic and operational levels of multinational joint operations and identifies some of the essential factors associated with the process of coalition building. Additionally, it attempts to provide a common framework of reference for contributing nations.
The Multinational Interoperability Council (MIC)
MIC provides a multinational forum, identifying interoperability issues and articulating actions at the strategic and high operational level, to contribute to more effective coalition operations. The MIC addresses inter-agency and comprehensive approach activities key to planning and executing coalition operations.
Last updated 27 November 2018 + show all updates
- Updated guide to third edition.
- First published.