The Coalition Building Guide ( CBG ) is the result of work carried out by the Multinational Interoperability Council ( MIC ).

The purpose of the CBG is to facilitate lead nations, troop contributing nations and participants in the establishment, and effective operation of a coalition anywhere on the globe.

Specifically, the CBG concentrates on the strategic and operational levels of multinational joint operations and identifies some of the essential factors associated with the process of coalition building. Additionally, it attempts to provide a common framework of reference for contributing nations.

The Multinational Interoperability Council ( MIC )