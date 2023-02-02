Cloud Strategic Roadmap for Defence
The Cloud Strategic Roadmap for Defence outlines the strategic vision, outcomes, and steps required to deliver and world-class Cloud capabilities for Defence.
Documents
Details
Cloud is the key enabler for the realisation of the Digital Backbone and Data Strategy for Defence. Establishing the right cloud platforms will greatly improve user experience and provide more sophisticated ways of delivering Defence products.
Chief Information Officer, Charles Forte said: “A critical component of our Digital Backbone is hyperscale cloud capabilities across all classifications. Our roadmap sets out our explicit intent to coordinate and accelerate the most ambitious plans for hyperscale cloud adoption across Defence.”