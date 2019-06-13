Civil Service pay remit guidance 2019 to 2020

This guidance covers pay setting arrangements for civil servants throughout the Civil Service, including departments, non-ministerial departments and agencies, as well as for public sector workers in non-departmental public bodies and other arm’s length bodies. Where reference is made to civil servants, it also includes references to other workers employed in an organisation covered by this guidance. The guidance provides a framework within which all departments will set pay for 2019-20, and for departmental pay strategies and pay reporting, unless there is an existing multi-year or other agreement in place.