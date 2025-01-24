CHM report into the safety implications of proposed puberty blockers legislation: factsheet

Policy paper

Factsheet providing more information on the Commission on Human Medicines' independent report on the safety implications of proposed puberty blocker legislation.

Department of Health and Social Care
24 January 2025

The Commission on Human Medicines (CHM) provided the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care and the Minister of Health for Northern Ireland with an independent report setting out their expert view on the safety implications of proposed legislation.

CHM advises ministers on the quality, safety and efficacy of medicinal products. Their report is technical and may not be easily interpreted by non-experts. This factsheet is designed to help readers interpret the report.

