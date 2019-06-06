Child Benefit customer survey

Research and analysis

Research to explore the views and experiences of Child Benefit customers.

Ref: HMRC Research Report 470 PDF, 2.67MB, 85 pages

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) commissioned this research to explore customers’ views, experience and overall levels of satisfaction with the Child Benefit service.

The research also explored the importance of Child Benefit to customers and how they used the payments.

This research was carried out by IFF Research in October and November 2016 and comprised 1,012 phone interviews with Child Benefit customers.

