Changes to the death certification process
How the death certification process in England and Wales will change from April 2024, including the introduction of medical examiners.
Applies to England and Wales
Documents
Details
This is an overview of the changes to the process of death certification in England and Wales from April 2024.
The purpose of this guidance is to help those involved in the death management system to understand and prepare for the reforms. This includes:
- NHS and social care organisations
- local government
- bereavement services
- the funeral industry
- professional and regulatory bodies
- religious or faith groups
- coroner services
- registration services
- healthcare professionals
Last updated 14 December 2023 + show all updates
-
The overview has been updated throughout to reflect the publication of draft regulations on the introduction of medical examiners and changes to the medical certificate of cause of death.
-
First published.