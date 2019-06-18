Policy paper
Capital Allowances: Structures and Buildings Allowance
This Tax Information and Impact Note is about a new tax relief, the Structures and Buildings Allowance, for businesses incurring qualifying expenditure on new structures and buildings on or after 29 October 2018.
This note explains the introduction of a new Structures and Buildings Allowance (SBA), available from 29 October 2018 on qualifying costs for new non-residential structures and buildings.
