Recovered appeal: land off Earl Road/Epsom Avenue, Handforth, Cheshire (ref: 3155191 - 12 June 2019)

Decision letter and Inspector’s Report for a recovered appeal for:
- the demolition of existing buildings and erection of 5 units to be used for Class A1 (non-food retail) purposes, and 2 units to be used for Use Class A1 (non-food retail or sandwich shop) and/or Use Class A3 and/or Use Class A5
- creation of car park and provision of new access from Earl Road, together with landscaping and associated works
Published 12 June 2019