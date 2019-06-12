Correspondence

Called-in decision: land at Earl Road, Handforth Dean, Cheshire (refs: 3179605 and 3179609 - 12 June 2019)

Decision letter and Inspector’s Report for a called-in decision.

Published 12 June 2019
Details

Decision letter and Inspector’s Report for a called-in decision for:

  • erection of 2320m2 of retail floorspace.
  • erection of 4 restaurants and 3 drive-thru restaurant/cafes, along with associated car parking, servicing and landscaping
  • construction of 23,076m2 of class A1 retail floorspace, 2,274m2 of class A3/A5 floorspace, along with associated car parking, access and servicing arrangements and landscaping
