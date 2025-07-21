British Army Challenge Set 2025

This is the first version of the British Army’s rapid capability development Challenge Set. It has been developed in support of the Army’s ambition to double its lethality by 2027 and derived from extensive force development work conducted by Army Futures.

It is intended to help engage industry partners in the search for new ideas and technologies which expedite the transition towards a fifth-generation Army.

Identifying and spirally developing capabilities in response to these challenges is at the centre of the Army’s contribution to the Strategic Defence Review. It will drive a significant programme of investment for the Army.

Industry organisations looking to engage with the Challenge Set and the British Army should visit the Defence Sourcing Portal.