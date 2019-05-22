Corporate report

BPDTS Ltd business plan 2019 to 2020

The BPDTS Ltd business plan sets out what the organisation will focus on in 2019 to 2020.

Published 22 May 2019
From:
BPDTS Ltd

BPDTS Ltd business plan 2019 to 2020

The BPDTS Ltd business plan for 2019 to 2020 will focus on 4 areas:

  • capacity
  • quality
  • capability
  • efficiency

BPDTS Ltd is a private limited company, whose sole member is the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions. It was set up in 2016 to provide digital technology services to the Department for Work and Pensions.

