Botulinum toxin and cosmetic fillers for under 18s: guidance for enforcement officers

Information for local authorities, the police and others involved in enforcing the Botulinum Toxin and Cosmetic Fillers (Children) Act 2021.

Department of Health and Social Care
30 September 2021

Applies to England

This non-statutory guidance is for local authorities, the police and others who will be involved in enforcing the Botulinum Toxin and Cosmetic Fillers (Children) Act 2021.

The legislation comes into force on 1 October 2021.

This guidance sets out:

  • the background to the new age restriction on botulinum toxin and cosmetic filler treatments and details of the legislation
  • information about the substances and how they are used in cosmetic treatments
  • guidance on the offences and defences provided in the Act, with example scenarios of how they may be applied during enforcement activities
  • a summary of enforcement powers and how enforcement bodies could work together to enforce the provisions in the Act

This guidance should be read alongside the Act.

