Botulinum toxin and cosmetic fillers for under 18s: guidance for businesses

This guidance aims to help practitioners and businesses to comply with the Botulinum Toxin and Cosmetic Fillers (Children) Act 2021, which comes into effect on 1 October 2021.

The guidance sets out:

an overview of the new age restrictions for botulinum toxin and cosmetic filler treatments and how the law is changing

advice on some of the steps that providers of botulinum toxin and cosmetic filler treatments can take to show they are complying with the new law

The purpose of the new law is to safeguard children from the potential health risks of botulinum toxins and cosmetic fillers.

This information has been developed by the Department of Health and Social Care. It should be read alongside the Act.