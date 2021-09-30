Botulinum toxin and cosmetic fillers for under 18s
Information for under 18s and their parents or guardians on the Botulinum Toxin and Cosmetic Fillers (Children) Act 2021.
This guidance is for young people under 18 and their parents or guardians on the Botulinum Toxin and Cosmetic Fillers (Children) Act, which comes into force on 1 October 2021.
It sets out:
- from 1 October 2021, it is against the law for anyone to inject botulinum toxin (commonly known as ‘Botox’®) or fillers for cosmetic purposes to a person who is under the age of 18 in England
- it is also against the law to ‘make arrangements’ (such as book an appointment) for the treatments to be given to anyone under the age of 18 in England
- the specific circumstances where, under the directions of a doctor, the treatments may be accessed by people under the age of 18
- who is responsible for enforcing the law
Published 30 September 2021