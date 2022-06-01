Botulinum Toxin and Cosmetic Fillers (Children) Act grant 2022 to 2023
The Botulinum Toxin and Cosmetic Fillers (Children) Act grant determination and allocation to local authorities in England for the financial year 2022 to 2023.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
These documents set out details and allocations of the Botulinum Toxin and Cosmetic Fillers (Children) Act grant for the financial year 2022 to 2023. The grant will support local authorities in England with expenditure incurred because of the Act.
Published 1 June 2022