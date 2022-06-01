Guidance

Botulinum Toxin and Cosmetic Fillers (Children) Act grant 2022 to 2023

The Botulinum Toxin and Cosmetic Fillers (Children) Act grant determination and allocation to local authorities in England for the financial year 2022 to 2023.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
1 June 2022

Applies to England

Documents

The Botulinum Toxin and Cosmetic Fillers (Children) Act grant determination 2022 to 2023

HTML

Details

These documents set out details and allocations of the Botulinum Toxin and Cosmetic Fillers (Children) Act grant for the financial year 2022 to 2023. The grant will support local authorities in England with expenditure incurred because of the Act.

