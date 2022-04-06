Botulinum Toxin and Cosmetic Fillers (Children) Act grant 2021 to 2022
The Botulinum Toxin and Cosmetic Fillers (Children) Act grant determination and allocation to local authorities in England for the financial year 2021 to 2022.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
These documents set out details and allocations of the Botulinum Toxin and Cosmetic Fillers (Children) Act grant for the financial year 2021 to 2022. The grant will support local authorities in England with expenditure incurred because of the Act.
Published 6 April 2022