BEIS select committee hearing: Groceries Code Adjudicator
Details of Christine Tacon's appearance at the BEIS select committee on 14 May 2019 and her subsequent correspondence with the committee.
On 14 May 2019 Christine Tacon, the Groceries Code Adjudicator (GCA) appeared in front of the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) select committee.
You can watch the meeting on Parliamentlive.tv or read the transcript here.
There was an exchange of letters after the hearing.
Published 4 June 2019