BEIS select committee hearing: Groceries Code Adjudicator

Details of Christine Tacon's appearance at the BEIS select committee on 14 May 2019 and her subsequent correspondence with the committee.

Published 4 June 2019
Groceries Code Adjudicator

Letter from Rachel Reeves MP and Neil Parish MP to Christine Tacon, Grocery Code Adjudicator, relating to an evidence session on 14 May - dated 21 May 2019

Christine Tacon reply to Rachel Reeves MP and Neil Parish MP letter dated 21 May 2019

PDF, 137KB, 2 pages

On 14 May 2019 Christine Tacon, the Groceries Code Adjudicator (GCA) appeared in front of the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) select committee.

You can watch the meeting on Parliamentlive.tv or read the transcript here.

There was an exchange of letters after the hearing.

Published 4 June 2019