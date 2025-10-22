BATUK Inquiry Written Statement
A written statement offered in the spirit of cooperation with the full respect deserved of a Kenyan Parliamentary Inquiry, and fully cognisant of the relationship between the Kenyan Government and Kenyan Parliament.
Documents
Details
The UK MOD highly values its relationship with Kenya, which is underpinned by mutual benefit, respect and cooperation. The UK MOD deeply regrets those issues and challenges which have arisen in relation to the UK’s defence presence in Kenya, both in the past and more recently. We continue to take action wherever possible to address them. This statement aims to set out those steps and, in good faith, respond to the specific issues raised.