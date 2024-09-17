AUKUS - exemption from U.S. ITAR regulations
Information about Authorised User Community (AUC) exemption from the U.S. International Traffic in Arms regulations (ITAR).
Documents
Details
The U.S. government approved the new ITAR 126.7 exemption on 16 August.
This removes the requirement for U.S. ITAR licenses or other approvals for the export, re-export, re-transfer (in-country), or temporary import of Defence articles, the performance of defence services or engaging in brokering activities.
To be exempt, these activities must occur between or among AUKUS nations and persons within the Authorised User Community (AUC), which officially commenced on 2 September 2024.