Independent report
Attitudes towards the student finance system
What higher education applicants, students, graduates and the general population think of the student finance system.
These reports examine what different social groups:
- know about the student finance system
- believe about the fairness of the student finance system
- would like to see changed about the student finance system
Both reports comprise surveys of different groups. The first report, produced by Youthsight, surveys higher education applicants, students and graduates. The second, produced by Opinium, surveys the general population.
The second report also used qualitative pop-up communities to gather more information on the views of parents of prospective higher education applicants, and the general population.
Published 30 May 2019
Last updated 30 May 2019 + show all updates
- Document "Attitudes of higher education applicants, students and graduates towards the student finance system" updated to correct formatting errors.
- First published.