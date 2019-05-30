Attitudes towards the student finance system

These reports examine what different social groups:

know about the student finance system

believe about the fairness of the student finance system

would like to see changed about the student finance system

Both reports comprise surveys of different groups. The first report, produced by Youthsight, surveys higher education applicants, students and graduates. The second, produced by Opinium, surveys the general population.

The second report also used qualitative pop-up communities to gather more information on the views of parents of prospective higher education applicants, and the general population.