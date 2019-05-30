Independent report

Attitudes towards the student finance system

What higher education applicants, students, graduates and the general population think of the student finance system.

Published 30 May 2019
Last updated 30 May 2019 — see all updates
From:
Department for Education
Applies to:
England

Documents

Attitudes of higher education applicants, students and graduates towards the student finance system

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-025-6, DfE-RR929 PDF, 1.91MB, 116 pages

Attitudes towards the student finance system

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-029-4, DfE-RR930 PDF, 783KB, 70 pages

Details

These reports examine what different social groups:

  • know about the student finance system
  • believe about the fairness of the student finance system
  • would like to see changed about the student finance system

Both reports comprise surveys of different groups. The first report, produced by Youthsight, surveys higher education applicants, students and graduates. The second, produced by Opinium, surveys the general population.

The second report also used qualitative pop-up communities to gather more information on the views of parents of prospective higher education applicants, and the general population.

Published 30 May 2019
Last updated 30 May 2019 + show all updates
  1. Document "Attitudes of higher education applicants, students and graduates towards the student finance system" updated to correct formatting errors.
  2. First published.