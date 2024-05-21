Transparency data

Atomic Weapons Establishment records part 6

Records held in the Atomic Weapons Establishment Merlin database which contain the words ‘blood’ and/or ‘urine’.

Ministry of Defence
21 May 2024

04000180

PDF, 5.83 MB, 58 pages

05001028

PDF, 3.36 MB, 50 pages

01000377

PDF, 24.2 MB, 210 pages

01000111

PDF, 11.1 MB, 137 pages

05007117

PDF, 16.1 MB, 191 pages

Grapples17_005

PDF, 318 KB, 2 pages

AustC_Bk07_021

PDF, 161 KB, 3 pages

AustC_Bk07_022

PDF, 36.7 KB, 1 page

FcoSupp03_045

PDF, 86.1 KB, 1 page

AircraftDecon_001

PDF, 5.42 MB, 68 pages

GH0026

PDF, 284 KB, 2 pages

GH0027

PDF, 208 KB, 1 page

05007095

PDF, 389 KB, 3 pages

04000048

PDF, 4.93 MB, 76 pages

931673

PDF, 812 KB, 4 pages

02000098

PDF, 30.8 MB, 302 pages

AustC_Bk26_052

PDF, 96.7 KB, 1 page

AustC_Bk26_053

PDF, 90.8 KB, 1 page

AustC_Bk26_077

PDF, 89.8 KB, 1 page

AustC_Bk26_101

PDF, 89.2 KB, 1 page

AustC_Bk26_102

PDF, 124 KB, 1 page

DoseRec_Grapples_049

PDF, 606 KB, 1 page

Grapples19_014

PDF, 95.7 KB, 1 page

ES011283_003

PDF, 3.69 MB, 24 pages

03000051

PDF, 8 MB, 157 pages

Part 6 of files held by the AWE relating to nuclear test veterans.

