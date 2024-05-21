Atomic Weapons Establishment records part 5
Records held in the Atomic Weapons Establishment Merlin database which contain the words ‘blood’ and/or ‘urine’.
Documents
05007831
PDF, 3.69 MB, 59 pages
es010388_003
PDF, 2.59 MB, 28 pages
ES010646_002
PDF, 432 KB, 3 pages
ES010648_001
PDF, 4.28 MB, 22 pages
ES010648_003
PDF, 790 KB, 6 pages
ES010648_004
PDF, 1.18 MB, 6 pages
ES010648_007
PDF, 801 KB, 4 pages
ES010651_007
PDF, 5.69 MB, 39 pages
ES010734_002
PDF, 1.46 MB, 8 pages
ES010745_004
PDF, 4.51 MB, 28 pages
ES010825_018
PDF, 320 KB, 5 pages
ES010846_004
PDF, 3.17 MB, 14 pages
ES011097_004
PDF, 5.53 MB, 35 pages
R04725
PDF, 1.37 MB, 24 pages
GH0020
PDF, 104 KB, 1 page
GH0021
PDF, 111 KB, 1 page
GH0022
PDF, 256 KB, 1 page
GH0023
PDF, 67.5 KB, 1 page
GH0024
PDF, 92.2 KB, 1 page
GH0025
PDF, 166 KB, 1 page
GH0028
PDF, 90.6 KB, 1 page
GH0029
PDF, 86.5 KB, 1 page
KB2675
PDF, 18.9 MB, 141 pages
blood count
PDF, 592 KB, 4 pages
02000100
PDF, 6.87 MB, 127 pages
01000379
PDF, 11.4 MB, 122 pages
Part 5 of files held by the AWE relating to nuclear test veterans.