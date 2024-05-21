Transparency data

Atomic Weapons Establishment records part 4

Records held in the Atomic Weapons Establishment Merlin database which contain the words ‘blood’ and/or ‘urine’.

Ministry of Defence
21 May 2024

AustC_Bk25_086

PDF, 327 KB, 1 page

AustC_Bk25_087

PDF, 144 KB, 2 pages

AustC_Bk25_106

PDF, 118 KB, 1 page

AustC_Bk25_136

PDF, 96.6 KB, 1 page

AustC_Bk22_225

PDF, 78.8 KB, 1 page

05007342

PDF, 1.42 MB, 8 pages

05007355

PDF, 1.98 MB, 17 pages

AustC_Bk26_027

PDF, 87.7 KB, 1 page

AustC_Bk26_030

PDF, 270 KB, 3 pages

AustC_Bk26_031

PDF, 496 KB, 4 pages

AustC_Bk26_051

PDF, 130 KB, 2 pages

AustC_Bk26_055

PDF, 76.1 KB, 1 page

AustC_Bk26_058

PDF, 66 KB, 1 page

AustC_Bk26_144

PDF, 134 KB, 1 page

AustC_Bk27_079

PDF, 309 KB, 3 pages

AustC_Bk27_083

PDF, 198 KB, 2 pages

AustC_Bk29_027

PDF, 112 KB, 1 page

AustC_Bk30_077

PDF, 109 KB, 1 page

AustC_Bk31_091

PDF, 77 KB, 1 page

AustC_Bk51_089

PDF, 128 KB, 1 page

05007431

PDF, 19 MB, 189 pages

Grapples17_028

PDF, 266 KB, 2 pages

DoseRec_Grapples_048

PDF, 2.99 MB, 6 pages

DoseRec_Maralinga2_005

PDF, 41.4 KB, 1 page

05007829

PDF, 3.87 MB, 55 pages

Part 4 of files held by the AWE relating to nuclear test veterans.

Published 21 May 2024

