Atomic Weapons Establishment records part 4
Records held in the Atomic Weapons Establishment Merlin database which contain the words ‘blood’ and/or ‘urine’.
Documents
AustC_Bk25_086
PDF, 327 KB, 1 page
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
AustC_Bk25_087
PDF, 144 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
AustC_Bk25_106
PDF, 118 KB, 1 page
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
AustC_Bk25_136
PDF, 96.6 KB, 1 page
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
AustC_Bk22_225
PDF, 78.8 KB, 1 page
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
05007342
PDF, 1.42 MB, 8 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
05007355
PDF, 1.98 MB, 17 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
AustC_Bk26_027
PDF, 87.7 KB, 1 page
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
AustC_Bk26_030
PDF, 270 KB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
AustC_Bk26_031
PDF, 496 KB, 4 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
AustC_Bk26_051
PDF, 130 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
AustC_Bk26_055
PDF, 76.1 KB, 1 page
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
AustC_Bk26_058
PDF, 66 KB, 1 page
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
AustC_Bk26_144
PDF, 134 KB, 1 page
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
AustC_Bk27_079
PDF, 309 KB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
AustC_Bk27_083
PDF, 198 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
AustC_Bk29_027
PDF, 112 KB, 1 page
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
AustC_Bk30_077
PDF, 109 KB, 1 page
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
AustC_Bk31_091
PDF, 77 KB, 1 page
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
AustC_Bk51_089
PDF, 128 KB, 1 page
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
05007431
PDF, 19 MB, 189 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Grapples17_028
PDF, 266 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
DoseRec_Grapples_048
PDF, 2.99 MB, 6 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
DoseRec_Maralinga2_005
PDF, 41.4 KB, 1 page
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
05007829
PDF, 3.87 MB, 55 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Details
Part 4 of files held by the AWE relating to nuclear test veterans.