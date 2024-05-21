Atomic Weapons Establishment records part 3
Records held in the Atomic Weapons Establishment Merlin database which contain the words ‘blood’ and/or ‘urine’.
Documents
AustC_Bk07_103
PDF, 79.8 KB, 1 page
AustC_Bk07_119
PDF, 85.7 KB, 2 pages
FcoSupp03_042
PDF, 186 KB, 2 pages
AustC_Bk19_009
PDF, 1.26 MB, 16 pages
AustC_Bk19_066
PDF, 915 KB, 10 pages
AustC_Bk19_119
PDF, 61.5 KB, 1 page
AustC_Bk19_129
PDF, 97.8 KB, 1 page
AustC_Bk19_130
PDF, 138 KB, 2 pages
AustC_Bk19_231
PDF, 90.9 KB, 2 pages
AustC_Bk20A_239
PDF, 154 KB, 1 page
AustC_Bk19_242
PDF, 196 KB, 3 pages
AustC_Bk19_266
PDF, 146 KB, 2 pages
AustC_Bk19_277
PDF, 150 KB, 2 pages
AustC_Bk19_281
PDF, 85.8 KB, 1 page
Austc_Bk23_048
PDF, 172 KB, 1 page
AustC_Bk23_064
PDF, 147 KB, 1 page
AustC_Bk23_129
PDF, 87.4 KB, 1 page
AustC_Bk23_130
PDF, 552 KB, 4 pages
AustC_Bk23_164
PDF, 107 KB, 1 page
AustC_Bk25_006
PDF, 639 KB, 5 pages
AustC_Bk25_007
PDF, 282 KB, 2 pages
AustC_Bk25_018
PDF, 593 KB, 4 pages
AustC_Bk25_082
PDF, 146 KB, 1 page
AustC_Bk25_083
PDF, 103 KB, 1 page
AustC_Bk25_084
PDF, 305 KB, 2 pages
Details
Part 3 of files held by the AWE relating to nuclear test veterans.