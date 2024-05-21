Transparency data

Atomic Weapons Establishment records part 3

Records held in the Atomic Weapons Establishment Merlin database which contain the words ‘blood’ and/or ‘urine’.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
21 May 2024

Documents

AustC_Bk07_103

PDF, 79.8 KB, 1 page

AustC_Bk07_119

PDF, 85.7 KB, 2 pages

FcoSupp03_042

PDF, 186 KB, 2 pages

AustC_Bk19_009

PDF, 1.26 MB, 16 pages

AustC_Bk19_066

PDF, 915 KB, 10 pages

AustC_Bk19_119

PDF, 61.5 KB, 1 page

AustC_Bk19_129

PDF, 97.8 KB, 1 page

AustC_Bk19_130

PDF, 138 KB, 2 pages

AustC_Bk19_231

PDF, 90.9 KB, 2 pages

AustC_Bk20A_239

PDF, 154 KB, 1 page

AustC_Bk19_242

PDF, 196 KB, 3 pages

AustC_Bk19_266

PDF, 146 KB, 2 pages

AustC_Bk19_277

PDF, 150 KB, 2 pages

AustC_Bk19_281

PDF, 85.8 KB, 1 page

Austc_Bk23_048

PDF, 172 KB, 1 page

AustC_Bk23_064

PDF, 147 KB, 1 page

AustC_Bk23_129

PDF, 87.4 KB, 1 page

AustC_Bk23_130

PDF, 552 KB, 4 pages

AustC_Bk23_164

PDF, 107 KB, 1 page

AustC_Bk25_006

PDF, 639 KB, 5 pages

AustC_Bk25_007

PDF, 282 KB, 2 pages

AustC_Bk25_018

PDF, 593 KB, 4 pages

AustC_Bk25_082

PDF, 146 KB, 1 page

AustC_Bk25_083

PDF, 103 KB, 1 page

AustC_Bk25_084

PDF, 305 KB, 2 pages

Details

Part 3 of files held by the AWE relating to nuclear test veterans.

Published 21 May 2024

