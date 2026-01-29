Atomic Weapons Establishment (AWE) annual report and accounts 2024-25
The fourth annual report and accounts for the AWE since it transitioned to become a non-departmental public body in 2021. It covers the year ended 31 March 2025.
Atomic Weapons Establishment (AWE) is an arm’s length body of the Ministry of Defence. The primary purpose of the AWE is to provide warheads for the nation’s nuclear deterrent and services to support nuclear threat reduction.
The annual report and accounts sets out the performance of the agency in its fourth year since transition to a non-departmental public body.