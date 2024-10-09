Atomic Weapons Establishment (AWE) annual report and accounts 2023-24
The third annual report and accounts for the AWE since it transitioned to become a non-departmental public body in 2021. It covers the year ended 31 March 2024.
AWE is an arm’s length body of the Ministry of Defence. The primary purpose of the AWE is to provide warheads for the nation’s nuclear deterrent and services to support nuclear threat reduction.
The annual report and accounts sets out the performance of the agency in its third year since transition to a non-departmental public body.