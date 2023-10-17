Atomic Weapons Establishment (AWE) Annual Report and Accounts 2022-23
This is the second Annual Report and Accounts for the AWE since it transitioned to become a Non-Departmental Public Body in 2021. It covers the period April 2022 to March 2023.
AWE is an Arms Length Body of the Ministry of Defence. The primary purpose of the AWE is to provide warheads for the nation’s nuclear deterrent and services to support nuclear threat reduction.
The Annual Report and Accounts sets out the performance of the agency in its second year since transition to a Non-Departmental Public Body.