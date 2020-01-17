Ash Dieback on the Ministry of Defence Estate

More information

More information about Ash dieback, and what to do if trees on your land are affected can be found on the Forest Research website. The DIO and Landmarc are also working closely with Wiltshire Council to manage the effect on roads and any potential road closures. Once approved road closures will be available on the Wiltshire Council website.

This page will be updated as new information becomes available.

If you have any questions or concerns about this issue you should contact nsc@landmarc.mod.uk or telephone 0800 022 3334.