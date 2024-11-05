Armed Forces Suicide Prevention Strategy and Action Plan: 2024
The second edition of the strategy and action plan to prevent suicide in the armed forces and support those affected by suicide.
Suicide doesn’t end the chances of life getting worse, it eliminates the possibility of it ever getting any better.
If you need urgent help you can:
- call the Samaritans: 116 123 (UK) or +44 (0)330 094 5717 (outside the UK)
- email the Samaritans: jo@samaritans.org
This Armed Forces Suicide Prevention Strategy provides the strategic framework within which Defence will take further action to reduce suicide and better support those affected by it. The supporting Action Plan provides details of how this will be delivered.