Armed Forces Pension and Compensation Schemes memorandum 2024 to 2025
Explanatory memorandum relating to the Armed Forces Pension & Compensation Schemes memorandum element of the central government main supply estimates for 2024 to 2025.
The Armed Forces Pension & Compensation Schemes memorandum provide an accompanying narrative to the published central government main supply estimates and should be read in conjunction with them.
The memorandum is published on an annual basis and had previously been published through the House of Commons Defence Committee. This practice will resume once the Defence Committee has formed following the outcome of the General Election in July 2024.
The estimates were prepared during a general election campaign and the priority outcomes were set in a previous Parliament.