Independent report
Armed Forces’ Pay Review Body Forty-Seventh Report: 2018
Recommendation from the Armed Forces’ Pay Review Body on Armed Forces remuneration and charges.
Documents
Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-0435-2, Cm9677
PDF, 1.51MB, 146 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a
version of this document in a more accessible format, please email anne.ball@bis.gsi.gov.uk.
Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
PDF, 159KB, 11 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a
version of this document in a more accessible format, please email anne.ball@bis.gsi.gov.uk.
Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Details
This report sets out the AFPRB’s analysis of evidence given by relevant organisations and makes recommendations for Armed Forces remuneration and charges. The Government responded to the report in Parliament.
The AFPRB is independent and makes recommendations on the remuneration and charges of the UK Armed Forces.
Published 24 July 2018
Thank you for your feedback