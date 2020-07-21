Independent report

Armed Forces’ Pay Review Body: Forty-Ninth Report 2020

Recommendations from the Armed Forces’ Pay Review Body on Armed Forces’ remuneration and charges.

Published 21 July 2020
From:
Office of Manpower Economics, Armed Forces' Pay Review Body, and Ministry of Defence

Armed Forces’ Pay Review Body: Forty-Ninth Report 2020

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-1924-0, CP 269 PDF, 1.16MB, 114 pages

Armed Forces’ Pay Review Body Forty-Ninth report 2020: Executive Summary

PDF, 188KB, 13 pages

This report sets out the AFPRB’s analysis of evidence given by relevant organisations and makes recommendations for Armed Forces’ remuneration and charges. The Government responded to the report in Parliament.

The AFPRB provides independent advice to the Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Defence on the remuneration and charges for members of the UK Armed Forces.

