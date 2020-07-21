Armed Forces’ Pay Review Body: Forty-Ninth Report 2020
Recommendations from the Armed Forces’ Pay Review Body on Armed Forces’ remuneration and charges.
This report sets out the AFPRB’s analysis of evidence given by relevant organisations and makes recommendations for Armed Forces’ remuneration and charges. The Government responded to the report in Parliament.
The AFPRB provides independent advice to the Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Defence on the remuneration and charges for members of the UK Armed Forces.
Published 21 July 2020