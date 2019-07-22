Independent report
Armed Forces’ Pay Review Body Forty-Eighth Report: 2019
Recommendations from the Armed Forces’ Pay Review Body on Armed Forces’ remuneration and charges.
This report sets out the AFPRB’s analysis of evidence given by relevant organisations and makes recommendations for Armed Forces’ remuneration and charges. The Government responded to the report in Parliament. The AFPRB is independent and makes recommendations on the remuneration and charges of the UK Armed Forces.
Published 22 July 2019