Independent report

Armed Forces’ Pay Review Body: Fifty-First Report 2022

Recommendations from the Armed Forces’ Pay Review Body on Armed Forces’ remuneration and charges.

From:
Armed Forces' Pay Review Body, Office of Manpower Economics, and Ministry of Defence
Published
19 July 2022

Documents

Armed Forces’ Pay Review Body: Fifty-First Report 2022

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-3384-0, CP 720 PDF, 1.51 MB, 161 pages

Order a copy

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email afprb@beis.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

This report sets out the AFPRB’s analysis of evidence given by relevant organisations and makes recommendations for Armed Forces’ remuneration and charges. The Government responded to the report in Parliament.

The AFPRB is independent and makes recommendations on the remuneration and charges of the UK Armed Forces.

