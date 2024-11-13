Research and analysis

Armed Forces Families and Safeguarding Overseas Survey 2023

A survey to better understand the experiences of armed forces families.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
13 November 2024

Armed Forces Families and Safeguarding Overseas Survey 2023

Annex A - survey questions

The Armed Forces Families and Safeguarding Team (AFFS) commissioned a survey of armed forces families living overseas to better understand their experience and to create an evidence base to help review current policy processes and develop future policy.

The survey was for current Serving Personnel and families assigned overseas and focussed on childcare, spousal / partner employment, communications, education, safeguarding and accommodation.

The original question set has been included as an annex to this report.

