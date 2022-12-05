Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust framework documents

The Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust (AFCFT), and the Ministry of Defence (MOD) as its sponsor, have agreed two framework documents which outline how the Trust will operate in terms of governance and finance.

The current versions of the Governance Framework and the Financial Framework documents were signed by Chief of Defence People Lt Gen James Swift and the Chair of the trust Helen Helliwell in 2022 and will be formally reviewed and updated by 2027. Significant changes to the documents may be made at more frequent intervals where appropriate.

Copies of both Framework documents are available to members of the public here and on the Trust’s website.