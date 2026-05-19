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Corporate report

Annual statement on research integrity: 2025-2026

The Ministry of Defence’s annual statement on compliance with the Concordat to Support Research Integrity for the financial year 2025-2026.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
19 May 2026

Documents

Annual statement on research integrity: 2025-2026

PDF, 150 KB, 4 pages

Details

This statement reports on activity undertaken by the Ministry of Defence in 2025-2026 relevant to the Concordat to implement these principles and promote research integrity. The annual statement is supported by the work of the research champions, senior representatives for research integrity in their area or organisation within Defence, to reflect the research conducted and commissioned across Defence.

Updates to this page

Published 19 May 2026

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