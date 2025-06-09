Annual statement on research integrity: 2024-2025
The Ministry of Defence’s annual statement on compliance with the Concordat to Support Research Integrity for the financial year 2024-2025.
Documents
Details
The Ministry of Defence has committed to uphold the core principles of the Concordat to Support Research Integrity. These principles are honesty, rigour, transparency and open communication, accountability, and, care and respect.
This statement reports on activity undertaken by the Ministry of Defence in 2024-2025 relevant to the concordat to implement these principles and promote research integrity. The annual statement is supported by the work of the research champions, senior representatives for research integrity in their area or organisation within Defence, to reflect the research conducted and commissioned across Defence.