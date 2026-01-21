Annex to: A New Strategic Partnership Between the UK and Indonesia
The partnership between the UK and Indonesia holds immense potential to create a more prosperous, secure and sustainable future for the people of both our countries. Today we commit to forging a new, deeper Strategic Partnership that delivers on this potential.
