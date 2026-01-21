Policy paper

Annex to: A New Strategic Partnership Between the UK and Indonesia

The partnership between the UK and Indonesia holds immense potential to create a more prosperous, secure and sustainable future for the people of both our countries. Today we commit to forging a new, deeper Strategic Partnership that delivers on this potential.

From:
Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street
Published
21 January 2026

Documents

Annex To: A New Strategic Partnership Between the UK and Indonesia

PDF, 265 KB, 18 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publiccorrespondence@cabinet-office.gsi.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

